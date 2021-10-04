Historic clock moved to RFD Museum, effort to restore tower continues

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- A piece of history is being relocated to the Rochester Fire Department Museum.

It's part of the historic Seth Thomas Clock. It was first installed in 1899 underneath the bell of Rochester's Central Fire Station that used to be located at Broadway and 4th Street SW.

The clock tower was a source of community pride. In fact, residents raised the $1,200 needed to buy it. But when the Central Fire Station was demolished in 1930, the clock wasn't seen again. That is until recent efforts to bring back the clock tower.

Nearly 150 years later, the Rochester Fire Department is working to preserve and restore the clock.

"When they built the station in 1898, they had a bell. And that's how they alerted the community. No technology, no telephones," RFD Chief Eric Kerska said. "The bell was all we had. And then, the citizens purchased the clock. They raised the money for the clock and gave it to the city. So now, 150 years later, we are doing the opposite. We're getting the citizens to build the tower to put the clock into."

The portion of the clock that was moved Monday into the museum was one of the four faces of the clock tower. Starting in April, Kerska says the department hopes to start rebuilding the tower in front of the Fire Station 1, eventually moving the clock to the tower.

"It's not the end, but it's the beginning of the end. We'll break ground and get our footings," Kerska said. "Show the public there's progress. More donations will follow. I'm really excited, I'm really optimistic. I believe this is going to happen."

Kerska believes RFD has more than half of the funding needed to make the project happen, but they are still looking for community members to buy pavers to support the cause. RFD is also looking for different laborers to help make the tower happen. If you'd like to reserve a paver in support of the clock and bell tower, call 507-328-2800.

