Jordan’s king denies impropriety in luxury home purchases

AMMAN, Jordan (AP) — Jordan’s King Abdullah II has denied any impropriety in his purchases of luxury homes abroad, citing security needs for keeping the transactions quiet and saying no public funds were used. Monday’s comment by the Royal Palace comes a day after the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists reported that the monarch had secretly bought more $106 million in luxury homes over the past decade by using offshore transactions. The details are an embarrassing blow to Abdullah, whose government was engulfed in scandal this year when his half brother, former Crown Prince Hamzah, accused the “ruling system” of corruption and incompetence. They also could affect Jordan’s relations with international donor nations that have funneled billions of dollars in aid to Jordan.