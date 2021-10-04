Key airline group targets net-zero carbon emissions by 2050

GENEVA (AP) — The world’s largest association of airlines says it is aiming for the air transport industry to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2050, while acknowledging it will be a “huge challenge.” The International Air Transport Association said Monday that its general meeting in Boston had agreed on the target. The commitment would line it up with targets of the 2015 Paris accord to help keep global warming under 1.5 degrees Celsius. The industry appears to be counting heavily on a carbon-offset plan laid out by a U.N. organization on civil aviation, but suggests governments have a role to play, too.