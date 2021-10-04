Man pleads guilty in fatal shooting at George Floyd Square

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A 31-year-old Minneapolis man has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge for fatally shooting another man at the intersection where George Floyd died in police custody. Shantaello Christianson pleaded guilty Monday to first-degree manslaughter and to being a felon in possession of a firearm. Prosecutors say Christianson will be sentenced to 10 years as part of the guilty plea. Christianson admitted to killing 30-year-old Imez Wright outside Cup Foods on March 6. Authorities say Wright was shot multiple times in the chest and hand. The intersection became a makeshift memorial after Floyd’s death and is now known as George Floyd Square.