Mayo Civic Center to host new Northern Lights Festival

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Monday Mayo Civic Center announced they will be hosting Minnesota's newest holiday experience, the Northern Lights Festival. Opening December 2, 2021, this three week experience will include something for everyone.

The 25,000 square foot Mayo Civic Center Exhibit Hall will soon be transformed into an immersive experience including a large inflatable igloo, an immersive Lantern Lake, a naughty gnome scavenger hunt and a fireside lounge.

"I'm told it's a must see to see the Northern Lights there so if we can just bring a little of that nature experience to Rochester to see it. Certainly it's created, but I think the public will be surprised. It won't be your typical holiday light show, but it brings the holiday spirit, and we hope that this is just the start of a long term, long-standing tradition for Rochester," said Mayo Civic Center VP of Marketing and Communications Bill Von Bank.

Mayo Civic Center says this festival is also an extension of the pop-up Minnesota Christmas Market featuring a mini market.

The final week will include a Christmas concert featuring Artist and Songwriter Michael Shynes and Violinist David Gerald Sutton.

Visit the official website for more information on tickets, times and dates.