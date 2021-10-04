Minnesota communities get more time to claim federal aid

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota is giving local governments a little more time to claim federal COVID-19 relief money to which they’re already entitled. Minnesota Management and Budget says eligible cities and townships now have through Oct. 11 to apply for American Rescue Plan aid to help them respond to the pandemic. The deadline had been Monday. Minnesota cities, counties, and townships were eligible for an estimated $2.1 billion altogether. Most of it has been distributed, but a sizable pot remains on the table. MMB says 113 eligible cities and 568 eligible townships have not yet requested their shares of an available $18 million.