Minnesota’s New GOP chair plans to “restore confidence” within the party

EDINA, Minn. (KTTC) -- On Monday, the Minnesota GOP's new leader has begun his position.

David Hann is a former state senator who represented Eden Prarie. He was also a former Senate Minority Leader.

Hann was elected chair of the party on Saturday.

David Hann

"I served in the Minnesota State Senate for 14 years. The last four I was the Senate Minority leader. Through the 2016 election cycle I put together the team that brought the Republican into the majority in that 2016 election," Hann said.

His election is following a scandal that brought down former GOP Chair Jennifer Carnahan. Carnahan had ties with former GOP donor Anton Lazarro. Lazarro is facing federal sex trafficking of minors charges.

"Well, there are concerns I think that some people have. Part of it is just to restore confidence that we're in good shape financially. We still need to raise money of course all political parties need to do that," Hann said.

He said the main goal is winning the upcoming election.

"We need to make sure that we have people in place up and down all the down to our local party units who are prepared and trained and able to get out and help our candidates win. So, it's a process of restoring confidence among our party members, and making sure we have the resources - both people and financial - to prepare for the elections," Hann said.

Hann has support from Sen. David Quam, (R) Byron.

"Hann is a wonderful person. I wish him luck, it is a challenging time for everyone in the public domain. Independent of part or cause," he said.

Rochester Sen. David Senjem is also excited for Hann in the new role.

"He's an outstanding individual. He's true to his word."

Hann also touched on the party looking into claims from GOP interns of sexual harassment by members of the organization. The accusers saying the former chair ignored those claims.

"We are still investigating what those allegations are and make sure they are actual allegations and not just rumors of allegations," He said.

As far as the donor situation like Lazarro, Hann is confident something like that isn't a common issue.

"I think the issue with Mr. Lazarro was probably unique. I've not run across those issues when I've raised money, so I don't think we'll have continued concern with that going forward," he said.

Hann's term as Chair goes through the end of next year.