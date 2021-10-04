Misdemeanor charge for driver spurs talks of bicycle safety

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Bicycle safety has become a hot topic after a fatal crash in June led to a misdemeanor charge for one driver.

"I don't think there's any drivers out there that want to purposefully clobber a bicyclist. But, mistakes can be made. And sometimes, there's inattentiveness," said Paul Myhron, the retired owner of Honest Bike Shop. "You're mixing it up with 3,000, 8,000 pounds of vehicles, and here you are riding a 40 pound bicycle."

Rochester Police Department also shared a statute regarding biker safety:

"Whenever it is necessary for the driver of a motor vehicle to cross a bicycle lane adjacent to the driver's lane of travel to make a turn, the driver shall first signal the movement, then drive the motor vehicle into the bicycle lane prior to making the turn, but only after it is safe to do so. The driver shall then make the turn consistent with any traffic markers, buttons, or signs, yielding the right-of-way to any vehicles or bicycles approaching so close thereto as to constitute an immediate hazard."

Myhron ran a bike shop in Rochester for 36 years.

He says the biggest danger to bike riders is arrogance.

"They have to keep in mind that they do have rights. But they do have to use good common sense, and they can find themselves dead right if they're not careful," said Myhron.

In Rochester, public works has been adding more bike lanes. Before adding one, they have been looking at if the road will be able to support cars, buses, pedestrians, bikers and freight.

The city also has an Active Transportation Master Plan where the city has gone through current roads and highlighted areas it feels could use bike lanes or better biking infrastructure. advocates say will take all of us to keep everyone safe on shared roadways.

"The most effective opportunity is for mutual respect for fellow humans on the road," said Mathieu Lynch, a We Bike Rochester board member, when we spoke to him in July.