Nigerian doctors call off 2-month strike despite pay arrears

LAGOS, Nigeria (AP) — Doctors in Nigeria’s government hospitals have suspended a two-month strike for payment of salaries owed to many and improved working conditions. Dr. Dare Ishaya, president of the National Association of Resident Doctors, said the resident doctors will resume work Wednesday after they “achieved some positive results” in talks with the government. He said that although members owed salary arrears are beginning to get paid, some key demands that led to the strike have still not been addressed, including salary shortfalls and arrears, the failure to increase the 5,000 naira ($12) monthly health hazard allowance and the failure of some states to implement the monthly national minimum wage of 30,000 naira ($73) for the resident doctors.