Biden tells GOP to “get out of the way” on debt limit

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is blasting Republican lawmakers. for blocking efforts to increase the U.S. government’s borrowing authority. He says that they’re playing “Russian roulette with the U.S. economy” by committing to filibuster the measure ahead of an Oct. 18 deadline. Biden is calling on the Senate to suspend the nation’s debt limit by a simple majority. That would prevent a series of procedural gymnastics to allow more borrowing and stave off the risk of a default. But Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell has said that Democrats will need to use a special “reconciliation” process to secure the suspension.