Single lanes to open on Broadway Avenue soon

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Progress continues to be made on the Broadway Avenue construction project in downtown Rochester, and there is some exciting news for drivers.

The project managers from Elcor Construction said things are “going well."

He continued to say that construction is “on schedule” and that we should expect to see a single lane of traffic open on each side of the road by the middle of November.

Business owners are excited to see the continued progress and are eagerly awaiting for a more normal traffic flow to return to Broadway Avenue.

This includes Southpoint Motors general manager Brian Jones who has already noticed an improvement since the 7th Street intersection reopened at the end of August.

"It's been wonderful having 7th back open, so people can go up and down 7th street a little bit more," Jones said. "But yeah, I think the more people, the more people you have driving by is going to be fantastic. It's going to be nice once it's opened up for the entire city. It's just going to look so much nicer for everybody."

Jones said he is looking forward to seeing the finished product when it officially finishes up next year.

Again, drivers should be able to start driving down Broadway Avenue by the middle of November. Construction won't be complete, but at least one lane on either side of the road will be open.