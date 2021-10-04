Star Trek’s Captain Kirk rocketing into space next week

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Star Trek’s Captain Kirk is rocketing into space this month. Jeff Bezos’ space travel company, Blue Origin, announced Monday that actor William Shatner will blast off from West Texas on October 12. At age 90, Shatner will become the oldest person in space. He’ll join three others _ two of them paying customers _ aboard a Blue Origin capsule. It will be the company’s second crew flight to space. Bezos was on the debut crew in July.