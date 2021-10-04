Treasury to shift rental assistance to places with demand

The Treasury Department has announced plans to start reallocating rental assistance money in a bid to get more cash into the hands of families facing eviction. The details released Monday are a response to the slow pace of distribution in many parts of the country. A little more than 16.5% of the tens of billions of dollars in federal assistance reached tenants in August, compared with 11% a month earlier. Grantees that have struggled to get money out will have to submit plans by November 15 showing they will speed up distribution or face losing the money. Lawmakers have approved $46.5 billion in spending on rental assistance.