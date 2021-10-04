Wykoff three-year-old with cancer receives $3,000

SPRING VALLEY, Minn. (KTTC) -- On Sunday, an organization called FU Cancer presented a $3,362 check to a Wykoff couple, whose daughter is battling cancer.

Bailee Stackhouse

Brandon and Sara Stackhouse's 3-year-old daughter named Bailee is fighting off an advanced stage of cancer.

"She was diagnosed in January with Stage 4 Wilms Tumor Cancer in her right kidney. She has since had her right kidney removed with the tumor. The cancer spread to her lungs," Brandon said.

Bailee seeks treatment at Mayo Clinic.

"She's undergone chemotherapy, radiation. And now she's on another different type of chemotherapy because the cancer continues to grow," Brandon said.

FU Cancer rode in on motorcycles and cars to present the donation.

"It was amazing that somebody that I didn't know, wanted to do a benefit for my daughter," Brandon said.

The money was raised during a cancer ride fundraiser in August.

"With cancer and that family. Nobody fights alone ever. And I am glad that I can do it. Because it fills my hearts," said Mary Wangen, event organizer.

She said the organization is in memory of her family member, Stephanie Ingles Martin, who died from Cancer in 2019.

"There are lots of people dealing with cancer. But because she loved children and never had any of her own, then I sponsor a child each year to give them hope that there are people that back them," Wagen said.

Although hope is what the group gives to Bailee. Brandon and Sara also learn a lot from their daughter.

"She teaches us every day that, she's a fighter and she's fighting her best. She's a strong little girl. That means so much to Sara and I," Brandon said.