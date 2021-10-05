Albert Lea police looking for suspect connected to two shootings

ALBERT LEA, Minn. (KTTC) -- Albert Lea Police Department (ALPD) responded to two separate reports of shots fired early Tuesday morning.

ALPD received several reports around 4 a.m. of shots fired in the 500 block of Euclid Ave. Officers said they found multiple spend handgun casings and located a vehicle and residence with gunshot damage after they arrived.

A man was wearing a white hoodie was seen leaving the area on a bicycle at the time of the incident. Police say the man is wanted for questioning.

Approximately one hour later, ALPD received multiple reports of shots fired in the 1000 block of Dunham Street. Police located multiple spend handgun casings and found that a residence had sustained gunshot damage.

These incidents are believed to be related and are part of an active investigation.

No ongoing threat to public safety is believed to exist.

Police are asking people who live in these areas to review their home security systems for any information that would help investigators.

To share information regarding these incidents, contact Detective Vanthavong or Detective Miller of the Albert Lea Police Department at 507-377-5200.