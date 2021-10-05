Anti-mask demonstrators at RPS meeting challenge mask policy

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- On Tuesday, the Rochester Public Schools Board meeting began with an intense start.

A group of about 20 demonstrators refused to abide by the district's mask rule.

Last month, the school board announced people who refuse to mask inside school buildings could be charged with trespassing.

Anti-mask demonstrators entered and attempted to attend the school board meeting but were met with district staff who refused to let them enter unmasked.

"What authority do you have over us as private citizens?" said TC Pearson to a district employee.

Pearson, a concerned community member, said the district's actions to prevent their entry into the board meeting were uncalled for.

"We went in very civilly. Very peacefully and said we are coming into the meeting. And we were stopped forcefully," he said. "When an entity tells you that you have to follow our rules to be able to speak your mind on an issue. That's prior restraint and it's a violation of our constitutional freedoms. And that's why people are upset. That's what you saw tonight was frustrations."

Anne Paisley, an RPS grandparent, entered the district building during the altercation between anti-mask demonstrators and district staff.

"Walking in tonight there were a bunch of anti-masking people who think that their opinion is right. And that COVID is a hoax and whatever conspiracy theories are fueling them. But the thing is, the consistent thing since COVID came out, even when Trump was still president, was making up was the right call," she said.

Demonstrators requested that the school board have its meeting outside so that everyone could hear and be a part of the meeting.

Pearson also expressed anger about he was personally treated by district staff.

"A member of the administration put his hands on me to try and prevent me from entering a building that belongs to the public, and that is not right," he said.

Kent Pekel, RPS Interim Superintendent, said the district is supposed to impose the policy.

"We are entitled to enforce core requirements and if someone is pushing their way into a building which definitely happened tonight. We absolutely deserve the right. And it's one reason why we have our fantastic Rochester Police Department here to keep control of the public's building so we can do the public's business," he said.

Rochester Police Department was monitoring the situation. Police did not have to physically or remove anyone from inside the building, for trespassing.

"I don't think anybody wants that to happen. But if it's a matter of protecting our children or letting someone walk through our schools without known if they're safe. I'd rather have them trespass than protect our students," Paisley said.

"Did I think it was going to happen? No, because I wasn't going to take it there," Pearson said. "There were no threats. There was no violence. there was no physical coercion on our part. We just wanted to be heard and they will not hear us."

Pekel said he welcomes all opinions.

"The weird paradox for me is that I actually want to hear what those folks say. Whether they think everything we're doing or I'm doing is exactly the wrong thing. I am interested in what they have to say. So when you have people who won't wear the mask or won't abide by the basic procedures. They're actually cutting off their own chance to make their point," he said.