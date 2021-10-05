ASSIGNMENT MANAGER – KTTC

Job Summary/Description:

KTTC Television in Rochester, MN has an opening in the newsroom for an Assignment Manager. The Assignment Manager will manage a continuous flow of information to all company platforms as well as oversee ongoing editorial meetings with news staff. The ideal candidate will be able to provide direction to news staff in the formulation and implementation of ideas and exercise editorial control and content development. Candidate will be able to develop, maintain and utilize outside contacts as resources and take a proactive approach to awareness of current and evolving issues in the market.

The primary job duties and responsibilities include, but are not limited to:

* Develop stories and update them by maintaining contact with sources, including police and government agencies * Respond aggressively to breaking news and severe weather * Write news stories for newscasts and website, post to social media platforms

* Coordinate crews in the field and communicate updates to the news staff and management * Help plan big events and election coverage * Help manage news planner * Maintain the newsroom schedule * Perform other duties as assigned

Qualifications/Requirements:

• College Degree with a minimum of two years' experience as a street reporter or anchor-producer preferred • Thorough knowledge of viewing area issues • Must be versed in broadcast and digital writing styles • Ability to handle high stress, deadline pressure, and adapts easily to change • Ability to remain positive and foster a positive work environment • Willing to work flexible hours and work well with coworkers • Great organizational skills • Applicant must be physically able to lift field camera, recorder and tripod. • MVR check required

Additional Info:

About Gray Television: Gray Television supports local community interests by providing quality television broadcasting and exceptional service in each market we serve. Gray owns and/or operates television stations and leading digital properties in 93 television markets including the first or second highest rated television station in 85 markets. We are an unmatched broadcast pioneer that keeps getting bigger and better. We constantly strive for excellence. Through upgrading to the latest technology and seeking new ways to stay on top in our markets, we focus on training and development of the best and brightest employees in the business.

About KTTC:

Based in Rochester, Minnesota, KTTC (NBC 10) is the market-leading, award-winning, NBC-affiliated, local television station serving southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa in the Nielsen designated Rochester-Austin-Mason City television market. KTTC also operates the market’s FOX affiliate, KXLT-TV FOX 47 (owned by SagamoreHill Broadcasting), through a shared services agreement.