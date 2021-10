CANNON FALLS, Minn. (KTTC) -- A 22-year-old man accused of killing his father in rural Cannon Falls has pleaded guilty.

Cole DeGroot was charged with second degree murder after fatally shooting his father in Summer 2020.

According to the Goodhue County Sheriff's Office, DeGroot shot his father, 55-year-old Terry DeGroot, after a "disagreement."

DeGroot's guilty plea comes after he originally pleaded not guilty in July.