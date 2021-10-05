Dense Fog Advisory until TUE 10:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Olmsted County

…DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS

MORNING…

* WHAT…Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.

* WHERE…In Iowa, Mitchell and Floyd Counties. In Minnesota,

Wabasha, Dodge, Olmsted and Mower Counties.

* WHEN…Through 10 AM CDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

This fog will impact the morning commute on Tuesday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of

distance ahead of you.

&&