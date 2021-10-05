Dense Fog Advisory until TUE 10:00 AM CDT

Dense Fog Advisory until TUE 10:00 AM CDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Minneapolis, MN
Steele County
…DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS
MORNING…
* WHAT…Visibility as low as one quarter of a mile in patchy
dense fog.
* WHERE…Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and
central, east central, south central and southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN…Through 10 AM CDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you. Conditions may change quickly.
&&