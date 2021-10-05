Skip to Content

Dense Fog Advisory until TUE 10:00 AM CDT

Updated
Last updated today at 6:00 am
3:58 am Weather AlertsWx Alert - Steele

Issued by National Weather Service – Minneapolis, MN

Steele County

…DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS
MORNING…

* WHAT…Visibility as low as one quarter of a mile in patchy
dense fog.

* WHERE…Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and
central, east central, south central and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN…Through 10 AM CDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you. Conditions may change quickly.

&&

kttcweather

More Stories

Skip to content