Dense Fog Advisory issued October 5 at 3:14AM CDT until October 5 at 10:00AM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

Updated
Last updated today at 11:00 am
3:14 am

* WHAT…Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.

* WHERE…In Iowa, Mitchell and Floyd Counties. In Minnesota,
Wabasha, Dodge, Olmsted and Mower Counties.

* WHEN…Through 10 AM CDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
This fog will impact the morning commute on Tuesday.
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.

National Weather Service

