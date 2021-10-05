Skip to Content

Dense Fog Advisory issued October 5 at 3:58AM CDT until October 5 at 10:00AM CDT by NWS Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN

* WHAT…Visibility as low as one quarter of a mile in patchy
dense fog.

* WHERE…Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and
central, east central, south central and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN…Through 10 AM CDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you. Conditions may change quickly.

