Erupting Hawaii volcano’s alert level is lowered to ‘watch’

HONOLULU (AP) — U.S. Geological Survey officials have lowered the alert level for a Hawaii volcano. They say they expect its latest eruption that began last week to remain confined to the summit of Kilauea volcano on the Big Island of Hawaii. Officials say that over the past several days, a thick layer of molten lava has accumulated as a lava lake at the base of the crater. The lava partially drowned vents, which resulted in subdued fountaining. Observatory officials lowered the alert level to “watch” and the aviation code to orange. They say that reflects “the less-hazardous nature of the ongoing eruption.”