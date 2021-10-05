Ex-Facebook employee says network hurts kids, fuels division

WASHINGTON (AP) — A former Facebook data scientist told Congress that the social network’s products harm children and fuel polarization in the U.S. while its executives refuse to change because they elevate profits over safety.

And she laid responsibility with the company’s CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

Frances Haugen testified to the Senate Commerce Subcommittee on Consumer Protection.

She accused the company of being aware of apparent harm to some teens from Instagram and being dishonest in its public fight against hate and misinformation.

“Facebook’s products harm children, stoke division and weaken our democracy,” Haugen said.