Fog and sunshine through midweek; rain chances return late this week

Fog, then sunshine today

High pressure continues to slowly drift through the region today, bringing quiet, comfortable weather to our area. A few thick pockets of fog are developing under that high pressure, potentially slowing the commute in some spots. A Dense Fog Advisory will be in effect from Rochester to the west until 10:00 this morning. Sunshine will then dominate the area for the bulk of the day with high temperatures in the lower 70s this afternoon with a light easterly breeze.