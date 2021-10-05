Germany: Jewish group condemns singer’s treatment at hotel

BERLIN (AP) — A leading Jewish group in Germany says it’s shocked by a German-Israeli singer’s report of being turned away from a hotel because he was wearing a Star of David pendant. Singer Gil Ofarim, who lives in Germany, shared a video on Instagram Tuesday showing him in front of the Westin hotel in Leipzig and saying a hotel employee asked him to put away his necklace in order to check in. The Westin Leipzig told The Associated Press in an email that it was “concerned and alarmed by the intolerable accusations by Mr. Ofarim.” The general manager wrote that the hotel employee in question was put on leave while the hotel tries to reach Ofarim.