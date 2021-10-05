High court to hear Guantanamo prisoner’s state secrets case

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is set to hear arguments about the government’s ability to keep what it says are state secrets from a man tortured by the CIA following 9/11 and now held at the Guantanamo Bay detention center. At the center of the case being heard Wednesday is whether Abu Zubaydah can get information related to his detention. Zubaydah was captured in Pakistan in 2002 and thought at the time to be a high-ranking member of al-Qaida. Zubaydah and his lawyer want to question two former CIA contractors about the operation of a secret CIA facility in Poland where they say Zubaydah was held and tortured.