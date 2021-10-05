Homecoming plans unchanged as Middleton High mourns 3 teens

MIDDLETON, Wis. (AP) — Middleton High School is going ahead with homecoming plans this week as the community deals with the painful loss of three teenagers killed in a traffic crash last weekend. Two of the victims, Evan Kratochwill and John “Jack” Miller, were seniors at the high school. The third teen, Simon Bilessi, was a senior at Madison West High School who formerly attended Middleton. The three were killed when their vehicle was struck from behind in the town of Middleton Saturday night. The impact sent their vehicle into a farm field where it became engulfed in flames. School district officials say homecoming activities will provide an opportunity for the entire school to support each other as a community.