Iraq’s militias seek to consolidate political power in vote

BAGHDAD (AP) — Among the candidates running in Iraq’s general elections this week is a leader of one of the most hard-line and powerful militias with close ties to Iran. Hussein Muanis joins a long list of candidates from among Iran-backed Shiite factions vying for parliament seats. But he is the first to be openly affiliated with Kataeb Hezbollah, or Hezbollah Brigades, signaling the militant group’s formal entry into politics. The group is on a U.S. list of terrorist organizations and is accused by U.S. officials of targeting American forces in Iraq. Muanis himself was jailed by the Americans for four years.