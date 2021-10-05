Israeli military chief hints of covert action against Iran

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s military chief is vowing to step up actions, including covert operations, against Iran and its nuclear program. Speaking at a ceremony Tuesday, Lt. Gen. Aviv Kohavi said Israel and its intelligence community know “quite a bit about what is happening in Iran.” He says “operations to destroy threatening Iranian capabilities will continue — in various arenas and at any time” and operational plans against its nuclear program “will continue to evolve and improve.” Israel considers Iran its greatest threat. It accuses Iran of trying to develop a nuclear bomb — a charge Iran denies — and has vowed to prevent that from happening.