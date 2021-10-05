Israeli president in Ukraine to honor Holocaust victims

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Israel’s president is in Ukraine to honor the victims of the Babi Yar massacre eight decades after one of the most infamous Nazi mass slaughters of World War II. Nearly 34,000 Jews were killed within 48 hours in a ravine in the Ukrainian capital when Kyiv was under Nazi occupation in 1941. SS troops carried out the massacre with local collaborators. Before arriving for the first state visit of his presidency, Israeli President Isaac Herzog said it is imperative to keep speaking about this horrific event and learn its lessons.” Herzog is set to join Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier for a memorial ceremony on Wednesday.