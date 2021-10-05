Man sentenced in 2019 stabbing at Saint Marys cafeteria

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- A Rochester man was sentenced to seven and a half years behind bars for a stabbing at a Mayo Clinic cafeteria back in May of 2019.

Augustino Nasona, 57, agreed to a plea deal in August and was convicted of first degree assault causing great bodily harm.

Authorities said he stabbed a 47-year-old woman four times at the Mayo Clinic Saint Marys Hospital employee cafeteria.

Nasona already spent more than two years in prison, which gives him around five years left at the Minnesota Correction Facility in St. Cloud.