Mason City Municipal Airport asks for feedback on revitalization

MASON CITY, IA (KTTC) -- For many, small town flying is just easier. But some airlines are cutting flights. Even so, at least in Mason City, there is now shortage of passengers.

"I grew up in Mason City, so the Mason City airport has always been a part of our life," said Linda Muth, a Mason City resident.

On Tuesday, Mason City Municipal Airport hosted an open house to gather public feedback about revitalizing its municipal airport.

"Since the introduction of United Express to Chicago and the recovery of the COVID-19 pandemic, we are seeing a major increase in demand for travel out of Mason City," said David Sims, the airport manager.

"A good trip out of here is to go to Chicago for the weekend, and it's marketed quite well, and it's popular for women," said Muth.

"If you look around the United States, securing an airport in your area is really critical," said Iowa State Senator Amanda Ragan (D).

The airport currently has three proposals to update the facility. Two of them are major remodels, and a third option is to build an entirely new building.

"I know that when businesses look for new locations, they're always interested in transportation, and this is certainly an asset and a part of the growth of this area," said Ragan.

The airport is currently 50 years old, and does not meet capacity restrictions or ADA requirements.

"It's just nice to have an airport in Northern Iowa where we can get north and south and east and west," said Muth.

Funding for any new project will be provided through the Federal Aviation Administration.