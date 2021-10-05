MDA Commissioner visits farmers in southeast Minnesota

PRESTON, Minn. (KTTC) -- Minnesota Department of Agriculture Commissioner Thom Peterson visited some farmers in Preston, Minn. Tuesday. He says he enjoys visiting farms across Minnesota to try to get an idea of all the different farming sectors around the state.

The last three years haven't been easy for Minnesota farmers. Having to deal with record setting rain, a pandemic and now severe drought.

Southeast Minnesota did not seem to be affected too badly by the dry weather.

"It looks really good. It does. We're going to have a good crop," farmer John Snyder said.

Although the dry weather going into the fall makes for a good harvest, Peterson says that is still something they are keeping a close eye on.

“We want dry weather while we're out harvesting, but we are concerned about the soil moisture going into next year. We are concerned that this drought could be sustained for a couple of years if we don't have considerable moisture this fall and winter," Peterson said.

Peterson says he wanted to visit Snyder's farm to see his sustainability and organic practices.

"Reduce tillage, the use of cover crops, really water is a big issue in Minnesota. Water quality and runoff from farms, but also trying to produce a crop with less nutrients. Also really building the soil too as well is all very interesting. It takes farmers learning from farmers so it's great to get out here and see what they're doing," Peterson said.

"This field here I've learned a lot from. It's been a very interesting experience to say the least," Snyder said.

Peterson says farmers should watch out for African Swine Fever when it comes to their hogs.

Although it is not here, it is close to our borders in the Dominican Republic and Haiti. Minnesota is the number two hog producer in the world and the disease could be very damaging.