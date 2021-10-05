Mild temperatures expected through next week





It appears that our mild temperature stretch will continue through late next week. A blocking pattern called a "Rex Block" will continue through the next several days. We have a strong high pressure just to the northeast and a strong low sitting over the SE portion of the country. Until one of these systems lows strength, we'll stay in the mild and quiet weather pattern. The temperature outlooks from the Climate Prediction Center have above-average temperatures in the forecast through October 19th! That means over half of October will be above average!

Temperatures Wednesday will be in the lower 70s with partly sunny skies. Overnight lows will be steady in the middle and upper 50s through Saturday night. Highs will jump into the middle and upper 70s both Friday and Saturday. We will have an isolated chance of showers Thursday into early Friday morning. Current guidance is suggesting minimal rainfall. We'll keep an eye on this weekend for some isolated showers but right most guidance keeps showers just east of the Mississippi River.

Nick