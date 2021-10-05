MLS All-Star game goes to Minnesota’s Allianz Field in 2022

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The MLS All-Star Game will have another first-time host next season in Minnesota. Major League Soccer Commissioner Don Garber announced the award of the summer showcase at a ceremony at Allianz Field. The 19,600-seat soccer specific home of Minnesota United opened in 2019. Minnesota United coach Adrian Heath will coach the MLS team. The opponent for the All-Stars has yet to be determined. This year’s game was held in Los Angeles. The MLS side beat a team of stars from Mexico’s top league, Miga LX.