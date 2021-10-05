National Eagle Center announces $27 million expansion project

WABASHA, Minn. (KTTC) -- Some big changes and renovations are on the horizon for the National Eagle Center in Wabasha.

A more than $20 million expansion project is set to begin there later in October, with several things for visitors to look forward to in the coming years.

Phase one will get underway in the coming weeks, aimed to expand programs and exhibits.

"We will be able to house more eagles and upgrade their care as well, which is already fabulous but to do even more for them, as well as start to share the Preston Cook Collection, which we have a little bit on exhibit, but right now we only have a few pieces of a potentially 40,000 to 50,000 piece collection, and to partner with cultural groups like Prairie Island to tell the stories to not only indigenous cultures but other cultures around the world," National Eagle Center CEO Meg Gammage-Tucker said.

The Eagle Center is also working with the City of Wabasha to enhance the outdoor open space near the main building, increase dock space and rehab other buildings the center owns on Main Street.

"What the expansion is going to do for the National Eagle Center is really heighten the overall visitor experience," National Eagle Center Marketing Manager Ed Hahn said. "It's going to add a lot of dimension to it and it's going to be something people will connect with in multiple ways."

The National Eagle Center opened this building in 2007 and is looking foward to continued growth and education for years to come.

"And we've really outgrown the building itself," Gammage-Tucker said. "We average 80,000 visitors a year, and we know we could accommodate so many more."

Funding for the $27 million project will be coming from the state of Minnesota and private benefactors.

"Well, certainly the ability to be a permanent home to more ambassadors in the long term is exciting because they are the reason the National Eagle Center is here," Hahn said. "And the ambassadors hold very specially places in our guests hearts."

Some work on Main Street is expected to begin on October 11th.

The National Eagle Center main building will close on October 25 and construction will begin on November 1st.

Some tours will still be active throughout the winter. Details can be found on the center's website.

When the center opens reopens in the spring, visitors will notice the most changes on the second floor of the main building.

Phase two will start in 2023/24 and entire project is expected to be complete by 2025/26.