One dead, officer shoots suspect in Mason City

MASON CITY, Iowa (KTTC) -- Authorities are releasing more details about a shooting in Mason City which then turned into an officer-involved shooting Sunday morning.

Police responded to a shots fired call at the Happy Donkey Bar in Mason City at 1:13 a.m.

Mason City Officer Noah Friese also heard the shots fired personally and responded to the scene.

When he arrived, he found two man running towards him. Friese then ordered the men to the ground.

Kristopher Keys, 24, of Dubuque, Iowa, complied. Jelani Faulk, 25, of Chicago, Illinois instead pulled out a gun and pointed it at Friese.

Friese shot Faulk, injuring him.

After that exchange, police found Christopher Tucker, age 35, of Garner, Iowa near the bar who was the victim from the original shots fired call.

Tucker was flown to Mayo Clinic - St. Mary's with multiple gunshot wounds. He died Monday from his injuries.

Faulk was transported to MercyOne North Iowa for treatment before being transported to the Cerro Gordo County Jail where he is currently being held.

Faulk is charged with Interference with Official Acts and a federal probation violation. Charges are currently being filed for one count of First Degree Murder.

No word on charges against Keys.

Friese was uninjured in the exchange.

The incident remains under investigation by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to call Special Agent in Charge Mike Krapfl at 563-599-4239.