One injured in cement truck rollover near Elgin

NEAR ELGIN, Minn. (KTTC) -- A cement truck rolled over into a farm field Tuesday morning near Elgin, injuring its driver.

According to the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office, the driver was traveling eastbound on 75th Street NE, near the County Road 11 intersection around 8 a.m. when it rolled over while trying to negotiate a curve.

The truck landed in a farm field, crushing the cab of the truck and spilling cement.

The driver sustained non-life threatening injuries and was transported by Mayo Clinic Ambulance to Mayo Clinic St. Marys Hospital.

Crews needed to tow the truck through the field in order to remove it. The Rochester Fire Department also assisted on scene.