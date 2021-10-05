Remaining, renewed and new Big 12 rivalries after Red River

The Big 12 will still have some longstanding rivalries once Texas and Oklahoma split for the Southeastern Conference. Century-old games like Kansas versus Kansas State and Baylor versus TCU remain. There is also Farmageddon between Iowa State and Kansas State that will be played for the 105th season in a row October 16. That is the same day Baylor hosts No. 10 BYU. The Cougars, fifth-ranked Cincinnati, Central Florida and Houston will be Big 12 teams within two to three seasons.