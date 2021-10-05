Rise in singles, who face economic costs, worry researchers

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The share of single people in the U.S. has grown over the past three decades. That’s a concern for some researchers since the unpartnered population earns less, is less likely to be employed and has less education than those who are married or living with a partner. According to a new study released Tuesday by Pew Research Center, the share of the U.S. population in their prime working years not living with a romantic partner has grown from 29% to 38% from 1990 to 2019. Advocates for single people, though, say some of the disadvantages of being single come from discrimination.