UK plans protest crackdown after eco group blocks highways

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — The British government says it will bring in tough new laws against disruptive protesters after environmental campaigners blocked roads, highways and bridges to highlight climate change. Home Secretary Priti Patel said the government would “close down the legal loopholes” used by protesters, whom she labeled “criminals.” Environmental group Insulate Britain has gridlocked traffic multiple times over the past month, with protesters sitting down on highways and gluing themselves to the pavement. The protests have infuriated motorists and disrupted businesses. Patel said she would increase maximum penalties for disrupting a motorway, create powers to stop some protesters traveling around the country and create a new offense of interference with key infrastructure.