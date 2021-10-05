Skip to Content

UN report warns of global water crisis amid climate change

11:56 am National news from the Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — A report by the United Nations’ weather agency finds much of the world is unprepared for the floods, hurricanes and droughts expected to worsen with climate change. The report says 60% of the countries it surveyed urgently need better warning systems to avert water-related disasters. It says the number of people with inadequate access to water is also expected to rise to more than 5 billion by 2050, up from 3.6 billion in 2018, as populations grow. The report calls for improved coordination among countries on global water management.

Associated Press

