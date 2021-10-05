Vineyards, farms across EU raided in labor abuse crackdown

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The European Union’s police agency says law enforcement authorities clamping down on the exploitation of agricultural workers raided hundreds of vineyards and farms across Europe last month. Europol said Tuesday it helped coordinate the inspections. Eight suspects were arrested in France and four in Spain; a total of 54 suspected human traffickers were identified in France, Italy, Spain and Latvia; and authorities found more than 250 possible victims of exploitation in the raids during the European harvesting season. Employing seasonal workers, including victims of human trafficking, under poor conditions and with low pay is big business for crime gangs.