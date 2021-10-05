Windrush activists say Tories shut them out of conference

LONDON (AP) — Activists seeking compensation for Black people whose right to live in Britain came under question say they blocked from freely attending the governing Conservative Party’s annual conference despite being accredited for the event. Anthony Brown of the group Windrush Defenders said he was denied unfettered access to the conference in Manchester unless he agreed to be escorted by one of Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s advisers. Another campaigner who works with families affected by what has become known as the Windrush scandal was allowed in Sunday but not Monday. Brown says they both were accredited to attend the event after paying a 225-pound ($307) fee each to attend. The party didn’t respond to requests for comment.