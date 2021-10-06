Abandonment of corpse charged dropped in stabbing death

SHREWSBURY, Mo. (AP) — Prosecutors have dropped a charge of abandoning a corpse against a Missouri woman arrested in connection with the 2018 stabbing death of a man behind a Shrewsbury Walmart. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the case against Abigail Miller, of Webster Groves, has been dismissed after prosecutors determined that they could not prove all of the elements required for a conviction. Miller was charged in the death of 33-year-old Justin Hughes. Police say Hughes and Miller met up with a third person, Robin Holland, of Spirit Lake, Iowa, behind the store in July 2018 to do drugs when an argument broke out and Holland repeatedly stabbed Hughes. The 31-year-old Holland was convicted in August of manslaughter and other counts and sentenced to 15 years in prison.