Alabama capital strips Confederate president’s name off road

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The first capital of the Confederacy has renamed a street honoring Confederate President Jefferson Davis. Now it honors a Black civil rights lawyer. The Montgomery City Council voted Tuesday night to rename it Fred D. Gray Avenue, after the lawyer who grew up on the street and went on to represent clients including Martin Luther King Jr. and Rosa Parks. Mayor Steven Reed proposed the change in December. The City Council’s unanimous approval could prompt a $25,000 fine under a state law meant to protect Confederate monuments, but Reed says donors have offered to pay the penalty.