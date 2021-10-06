Bullpen issues provide one more test for Brewers’ Counsell

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee Brewers manager Craig Counsell faces the obstacle of adapting his postseason bullpen to account for the absence of injured setup man Devin Williams. That’s only the latest of numerous challenges Counsell has encountered this season. Counsell had to navigate the Brewers through a season in which they used a franchise-record 61 players due primarily to injuries. The Brewers still won the NL Central with relative ease and will play the Atlanta Braves in an NL Division Series beginning Friday in Milwaukee.