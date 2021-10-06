German parties to discuss new government under center-left

BERLIN (AP) — The two parties that emerged as likely kingmakers in Germany’s election last month say they want to hold talks on a possible new government under the leadership of outgoing center-left Social Democrats. If ultimately successful the negotiations would send outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel’s center-right Union bloc into opposition after 16 years at the helm of Europe’s biggest economy. But such exploratory talks are the first of several steps toward a new coalition government. And both parties said a coalition with the Union isn’t off the table. The Greens and then the Free Democrats said Wednesday they had decided to hold three-way exploratory talks with the Social Democrats.