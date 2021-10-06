Historic Plummer Water Tower receives federal restoration grant

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- The city of Rochester has received a federal grant to restore the historic Plummer Water Tower that sits on the Plummer House grounds.

The tower dates back to 1924, and It provided water for the house owned by Dr. Henry Plummer, who was known for a variety of innovations in the earlier days of Mayo Clinic. He also used innovation at his home and on the grounds.

The grand total of the project is $785,000 and the grant covers about half of that. The funds are coming from the Save America’s Treasures, administered by the National Parks Service.

“Walking the grounds and the building you get the feeling that this is a special place," The City of Rochester Director of Parks and Forestry Mike Nigbur said. "Now, with the opportunity to restore the Plummer Water Tower, we can provide some public access, which will further enhance and showcase the uniqueness of this site."

Nigbur said the project requires experts who specialize in historic building restoration.

"We have a historical architect on board that's help guide this process with us," he said. "We have two local experts, Jane Bisel and Steve Williams, who are great partners in historical preservation for Rochester. And these folks, the architect and Steve and Jane have put together the grant along with us and put that forward."

Once the project managers finalize a design, bidding for contractors will start. They hope to start the project next spring. It is estimated to take a year to complete. It will then open for tours.